Citation
Winter DT, Geiger B, Morley K, Conigrave J, Haber PS, Riordan BC. Aust. N. Zeal. J. Public Health 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
DOI
PMID
Abstract
OBJECTIVE: Preliminary reports suggested that liquor retailers used COVID-19 to promote alcohol through sponsored posts on Facebook and Instagram. To further understand the advertising practices during this period, we aimed to determine whether packaged liquor retailers increased their posts during COVID-19 or used COVID-19 to promote alcohol on Twitter.
Keywords
Twitter; alcohol; COVID-19; advertising; bottle shops; packaged liquor retailers