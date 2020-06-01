Abstract

AIMS: The goal of this study was to investigate the association between burn injury and the incidence of psychiatric disorders in patients followed for up to five years in general practices in Germany.



METHODS: This study included patients receiving an initial diagnosis of burn injury in one of 1178 general practices in Germany between 2015 and 2018 (index date). Individuals without burn injury were matched (1:1) to those with burn injury by sex, age, index year, and general practice. For patients without burn injury, the index date was a randomly selected visit date between 2015 and 2018. Study variables included burn injury with body region, psychiatric disorders (i.e. depression, anxiety disorders, reaction to severe stress and adjustment disorders, and somatoform disorders), sex, age, and the Charlson Comorbidity Index. The association between burn injury and the incidence of psychiatric disorders was studied using Kaplan-Meier curves and multivariable Cox regression models.



RESULTS: The study included 9099 patients with and 9099 patients without burn injury (53.8% of subjects were women; mean [standard deviation] age was 45.4 [18.5] years). After five years of follow-up, 29.4% of patients with burn injury and 26.2% of those without burn injury were diagnosed with any psychiatric disorder (log-rank p-value < 0.001). Furthermore, there was a positive and significant association between burn injury and the incidence of psychiatric disorders (hazard ratio = 1.32, 95% confidence interval = 1.22-1.43).



CONCLUSIONS: Burn injury was positively associated with the incidence of psychiatric disorders in individuals followed for up to five years in general practices in Germany.

Language: en