Abstract

OBJECTIVES: Suicide Awareness for Veterans Exiting Community Living Centers (SAVE-CLC) is a brief intervention to standardize suicide-risk screening and clinical follow-up after VA nursing home discharge. This paper examines the outcomes of SAVE-CLC compared to care as usual.



METHODS: A quasi-experimental evaluation was conducted (N = 124) with SAVE-CLC patients (n = 62) matched 1:1 to a pre-implementation comparison group. Data were obtained through VA Corporate Data Warehouse resources and chart reviews. Outcomes examined (within 30/90 days of discharge) included mortality rates, frequency of outpatient mental health visits, emergency department visits, rehospitalizations, depression screens (PHQ-2), and the latency period for outpatient mental health care.



RESULTS: A greater portion of SAVE-CLC patients received a depression screen after discharge, n = 42, 67.7% versus n = 8, 12.9%, OR = 14.2 (5.7, 35.3), p < .001. The number of days between discharge and first mental health visit was also substantially shorter for SAVE-CLC patients, M = 8.9, SD = 8.2 versus M = 17.6, SD = 9.1; t = 2.47 (122), p = .02. Significant differences were not observed in emergency department visits, hospitalizations, or mortality.



CONCLUSIONS: SAVE-CLC is a time-limited intervention for detecting risk and speeding engagement in mental health care in the immediate high-risk post-discharge period.Clinical Implications: Care transitions present an important opportunity for addressing older adults' suicide risk; brief telephone-based interventions like SAVE-CLC may provide needed support to individuals returning home.

