Abstract

BACKGROUND & AIMS: Aggressive behavior (AB) progress to a major concern among adolescents. The present study is designed to assess possible association between dietary intake of macronutrient, some micronutrient, cholesterol, and antioxidants with AB in adolescent girls, from age 9-13 years old.



MATERIALS AND METHODS: In the case-control study, a total 212 primary school girls between 9 and 13 years of age were divided into two groups (106 with AB and 106 healthy) base on aggression score of the Buss-Perry questionnaire. A 147-item food frequency questionnaire (FFQ) was used to evaluate nutritional intake of subjects. Independent t-test and Mann-Whitney test was used to compare quantitative variables between the two groups according to the normality of data distribution. Chi-square test was used to compare categorical variables between case and control groups. Logistic regression models were used to assess possible association of nutrients intake with AB.



RESULTS: The consumption of more simple carbohydrate [odds ratios (OR): 14.53, confidence interval (CI): (13.23, 17.56)] total fat [OR: 13.31, CI: (8.50, 16.47)], SFAs [OR: 11.831, CI: (8.94, 15.36)], TFAs [OR: 9.10, CI: (6.87, 10.12)], and caffeine [OR: 16.26, CI: (14.53, 17.88)] significantly increase the occurrence of aggressive behaviors. Conversely, intake of fiber [OR: 0.997, CI: (0.012, 0.999)], W3 [OR: 0.991, CI: (0.040, 0.999)], and vitamin K [OR: 0.994, CI: (0.990, 0.999)] were marginal associated with reduced odds of AB.



CONCLUSIONS: The intake of caffeine, simple carbohydrate, total fat, SFAs, TFAs, could increase the occurrence of AB.

