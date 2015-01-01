Abstract

PURPOSE: The aim was to investigate the effect of video game training as compared to dual-task training on gait initiation (GI) which is a sensitive indicator of balance deficiency in older adults.



METHOD: Sixty-six older adults were allocated to the video game-based training (intervention group) or the motor-cognitive dual-task training (active control group). The outcome measures were the mediolateral (ML)/anteroposterior (AP) displacement and velocity of COP during the phases of GI (anticipatory, weight transition, and locomotor).



RESULTS: The results indicated in the anticipatory phase, the ML & AP COP displacement were significantly increased at post-training relative to pre-training across both groups (p < 0.041). In the weight transition phase, the AP COP displacement & ML COP velocity were significantly increased at post-training than pre-training (p < 0.032). However, in the locomotor phase, within the intervention group, the ML COP displacement & ML COP velocity were significantly increased at follow-up as compared to pre-training (p < 0.05), while no such differences were observed within the control group.



CONCLUSION: Both treatments were effective in improving COP trajectory during the phases of anticipatory and weight transition, while the intervention group was more effective during the phase of locomotor. So, these treatments can be recommended for clinical settings.Implications for rehabilitationThe video game and dual task training were effective in improving COP trajectory during the phases of anticipatory and weight transition.The video game-based training was more effective during the phase of locomotor.The study findings could have useful implications to further introduce cognition-based rehabilitation programs such as video games for older adults.Rehabilitation professionals could use the video game to improve the postural control of older adults.

