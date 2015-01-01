Abstract

BACKGROUND: Previous studies indicate that social support, self-compassion, and posttraumatic growth (PTG) can affect prosocial behaviour and antisocial behaviour, but few studies have examined their combined role in prosocial and antisocial behaviour among adolescents who have experienced traumatic events.



OBJECTIVE: This study examined the mediating roles of self-compassion and PTG in the relationship between social support and prosocial and antisocial behaviour among Chinese adolescents after the Ya'an earthquake.



METHOD: Four and a half years after the Ya'an earthquake, 492 students aged 13 to 18 in Lushan County (98.6% of the 499 students surveyed) were assessed using the following system: Measures of Trauma Exposure Questionnaire, Social Support Questionnaire, Self-Compassion Scale, Posttraumatic Growth Inventory, and Child Behaviour Problems Questionnaire.



RESULTS: When we controlled for gender, age, and traumatic exposure, social support had a positive effect on prosocial behaviour. Moreover, social support had an indirect and positive effect on prosocial behaviour via positive self-compassion and PTG, as well as via an indirect path from positive self-compassion to PTG, but social support had a negative effect on antisocial behaviour via PTG, as well as via an indirect path from positive self-compassion to PTG on antisocial behaviour. Social support also had a positive effect on antisocial behaviour via negative self-compassion.



CONCLUSION: Findings suggest that increased support may be beneficial for prosocial behaviour and reduce antisocial behaviour. Self-compassion and PTG play a significant mediating role between social support, prosocial behaviour, and antisocial behaviour.

Language: en