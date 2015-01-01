|
McElheran M, Stelnicki AM. Eur. J. Psychotraumatol. 2021; 12(1): 1869399.
(Copyright © 2021, The Author(s), Publisher Co-action Publishing)
BACKGROUND: North American public safety personnel (PSP; e.g., police, firefighters, paramedics) training programmes often focus on the importance of controlling emotional reactions (i.e. remaining stoic) to make sound decisions in high-stress environments. Many PSP carry avoidant coping strategies into their personal lives, however, resulting in disrupted relationships and deterioration of well-being.
Language: en
mental health; Functional disconnection; functional reconnection; operational stress injuries (OSIs); public safety personnel