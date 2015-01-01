SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

McElheran M, Stelnicki AM. Eur. J. Psychotraumatol. 2021; 12(1): 1869399.

10.1080/20008198.2020.1869399

BACKGROUND: North American public safety personnel (PSP; e.g., police, firefighters, paramedics) training programmes often focus on the importance of controlling emotional reactions (i.e. remaining stoic) to make sound decisions in high-stress environments. Many PSP carry avoidant coping strategies into their personal lives, however, resulting in disrupted relationships and deterioration of well-being.

OBJECTIVE: We argue for an alternative perspective, functional disconnection and functional reconnection (FD/FR), that limits stoicism and avoidant coping in PSP work environments. FD/FR instead suggests that PSP can receive support and training focused on intentional and cognizant changes of the physical, emotional, mental, and spiritual aspects of their occupational roles; the same intention should be given to supporting reconnection when re-integrating into personal roles following the workday.

CONCLUSION: FD/FR strategies can be incorporated into clinical treatment, existing training programmes and embraced by organizational leadership to facilitate a necessary shift towards prioritizing PSP well-being.


mental health; Functional disconnection; functional reconnection; operational stress injuries (OSIs); public safety personnel

