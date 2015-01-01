Abstract

BACKGROUND: Partners of burn survivors may develop posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD) symptoms in response to the potential life threatening nature of the burn event and the burn survivor's medical treatment.



OBJECTIVE: This longitudinal study examined the prevalence, course and potential predictors of partners' PTSD symptoms up to 18 months post-burn.



METHODS: Participants were 111 partners of adult burn survivors. In a multi-centre study, PTSD symptoms were assessed with the Impact of Event Scale-Revised during the acute phase and subsequently at 3, 6, 12 and 18 months post-burn. Partners' appraisal of life threat, anger, guilt and level of rumination were assessed as potential predictors of PTSD symptoms in an exploratory piecewise latent growth model.



RESULTS: Acute PTSD symptoms in the clinical range were reported by 30% of the partners, which decreased to 4% at 18 months post-burn. Higher acute PTSD symptoms were related to perceived life threat and higher levels of anger, guilt, and rumination. Over time, mean symptom levels decreased, especially in partners with high levels of acute PTSD symptoms, perceived life threat and rumination. From three months onward, PTSD symptoms decreased less in partners of more severely burned survivors. At 18 months post-burn, higher levels of PTSD symptoms were related to higher acute PTSD symptoms and more severe burns.



CONCLUSIONS: One in three partners reported clinical levels of acute PTSD symptoms, of which the majority recovered over time. Perceived life threat, feelings of anger and guilt, and rumination may indicate the presence of acute PTSD symptoms, whereas more severe burns predict long-term PTSD symptom levels. The results highlight the need to screen for acute PTSD symptoms and offer psychological help to partners to alleviate acute elevated stress levels if indicated.

