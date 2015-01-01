|
Leichner A, Akhtar A, Nic A Bhaird C, Wener R, Perera SM, Weissbecker I. Glob. Ment. Health (Camb.) 2021; 8: e10.
(Copyright © 2021, Cambridge University Press)
BACKGROUND: In the aftermath of the devastating 2015 earthquakes in Nepal, three non-governmental organizations collaborated to develop a program responding to the immediate mental health and psychosocial support (MHPSS) needs in three severely affected districts: Dhading, Gorkha, and Sindhuli. The program was implemented between April 2015 and February 2017 and aimed to (i) strengthen health worker capacity to provide integrated MHPSS services; and (ii) increase access to mental health services. This paper describes the program's implementation and the results of a pragmatic evaluation of the program's overall reach, effectiveness, and lessons learned.
mental health; Nepal; Humanitarian; mental health in primary care; psychosocial support