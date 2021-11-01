Abstract

BACKGROUND: To assess whether Healing in Harmony (HiH), a form of music therapy, improved women's mental health following conflict-related trauma and sexual violence in the Democratic Republic of Congo.



METHODS: This study used a step-wedged design and included 167 women, who completed up to two pre-tests, a post-test, and up to two follow-up interviews at 3 and 6 months after completing the program. The Hopkins Symptoms Checklist was used to measure anxiety and depression. The Harvard Trauma Questionnaire was used to measure post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD). Generalized estimating equations with unstructured covariance were used to estimate mean change in mental health scores and relative risks (RRs) for screening positive.



RESULTS: Prior to starting the HiH program, 73.9, 84.2, and 68.5% screened positive with median scores being 2.20, 2.70, and 2.06 for depression, anxiety, and PTSD, respectively. The RR for screening positive declined significantly (RR = 0.49 for depression, 0.61 for anxiety, and 0.54 for PTSD) and mean scores declined significantly by -0.54, -0.67, and -0.53 points, respectively, from the pre- to the post-test, declines that were sustained at the 3-month and 6-month follow-up interviews.



CONCLUSION: The HiH program was associated with significant improvement in women's mental health that was sustained up to 6 months post completion of the program despite instability in the region and evidence of continued experience of conflict-related trauma during the study. These data support the value of providing psychological care in the context of ongoing humanitarian crises.

Language: en