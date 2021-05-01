Abstract

OBJECTIVE: To study the clinical and laboratory profile in infants and children presented in the tertiary care hospital with poppy intake and to compare the profile between those who survived with those who died. STUDY DESIGN: Observational study. Study Place and Duration: Department Of Paediatrics, Mardan Medical Complex, Mardan, KPK, Pakistan from January 2019 to January 2020.



METHODOLOGY: All the infants and children who reported during research period with signs and symptoms (one or more) of opium poppy intoxication, i.e. meiosis, respiratory depression and decreased consciousness level along with confirmed history of giving poppy at home.



RESULTS: A total of 32 cases of opium poppy intoxication were admitted. Their age ranged from one month to 23 months, mean age was 7.22 + 5.43 months. Out of them, 15 (46.87%) infants and children survived, and 17 (53.13%) died, (p<0.001). The children who survived had significantly shorter period of time between poppy over-dose and admission in hospital as compared to those who had died (6.0 + 2.56 hours versus 12.47 + 4.14 hours, p<0.001). There was significantly high mortality in children who were given poppy powder mixed in water, out of 17 cases 13 died and 4 survived. Low respiratory rate, decreased oxygen saturation, aspiration pneumonia, apneic spells, cyanosis and leukocytosis >15000cc had significant effect on mortality.



CONCLUSION: Poppy opium is very dangerous and hazardous for infants as it depresses respiration, causes coma; and can be fatal. People need to be educated to curb this harmful practice and authorities need to take necessary actions to stop the sale of poppy at shops and stores. Key Words: Poppy, poisoning/Intoxication, Infants, Meiosis, Apneic spell.

Language: en