Abstract

Spiritual well-being appears to contribute to mental health and adaptation in adults with acquired brain injury (ABI). ABI-related interventions, including those associated with spirituality, must be specifically designed with learning-related impairments in mind. We conducted a feasibility study of a manualized intervention to support spiritual well-being after ABI called Grace Notes. The goal is to provide clients with time tested, easily accessible spiritual practices that help them experience deeper feelings of being in relationship with their Higher Power as they understand it.



FINDINGS suggest that Grace Notes can be implemented by both its developer with the context of an interdisciplinary outpatient rehabilitation program and a rehabilitation clinician as a stand-alone group. People with ABI appear to be interested in a spiritually intervention that draws from a variety of spiritual practices and traditions. Further study related to the efficacy of spiritual well-being intervention after ABI is warranted.

Language: en