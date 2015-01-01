Abstract

The annual incidence of traumatic spinal cord injury worldwide is 35 patients per million; this incidence is likely to be much higher in Latin America, where stab injuries are a common incidence. Stab injuries to the spine represent a small percentage of these cases; these are rare injuries; its management may differ compared with other penetrating injuries; these injuries are frequently complicated with neurological damage; the most common clinical manifestation is Brown-Sequard syndrome, and the most common segment involved is the thoracic region; stab injuries to the lumbar spine are rarely found in the literature. The management of patients without neurological involvement is controversial due to the risk of neurologic deterioration intraoperatively. However, failure to adequately intervene increases the risk of permanent neurological deficit, worsening functional outcomes, cerebral fluid leakage and infections. A short review of the literature and a case report are presented.

