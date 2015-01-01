Abstract

Latrodectism from black widow spider (BWS) bites is rare in the United States. Latrodectism is a severe systemic manifestation of the envenomation that includes severe abdominal pain mimicking acute surgical abdomen and, in rare cases, could lead to acute myocarditis and rhabdomyolysis. The BWS typically inhabits dark, low-lying areas such as woodpiles, tree stumps, outdoor storage, outdoor furniture, outdoor toilets, and rock piles and is most active during warm weather months. Military service members often participate in field training exercises during warm weather in wooded areas littered with woodpiles and tree stumps; therefore, they are at an increased risk for bites by arachnids. We report the case of a 26-year-old active duty male soldier evacuated from field training with latrodectism and possible envenomation-induced myocarditis after a suspected BWS bite.

