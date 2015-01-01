Abstract

Head-first compressive impacts occur in motorcycle crashes and may result in serious to fatal neck injuries to riders. Equipment to protect the riders' necks from these injuries are available in the market; however, their effectiveness in reducing injury risk is not clear, either due to the lack of scientific evidences or assessment with any prevalently accepted standard. This paper presents a finite element ligamentous neck model, developed as a computationally efficient tool, for future use in the computational phase of assessment process of neck protective equipment. The 3D cervical spine was generated using the mean statistical dimensions of vertebrae and proposed constitutive models, provided in the scientific literature. Ligaments, for the vertebra-vertebra and Hybrid III head-vertebra ligamentous joints, were introduced with the aid of published anatomical descriptions. For validation, the response of the head-neck system under compressive loadings and the flexion-extension bending stiffness of the neck at the segment level were compared against experimental data. The advanced CORrelation and Analysis (CORA) algorithm was applied on the validation responses to assess biofidelity of the model. The results indicate that the model is functional and meets ISO/TR9790 standard as a "good" biofidelic model.

