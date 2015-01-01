|
Citation
|
Menon SV, Allen NE. Violence Against Women 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, SAGE Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
There is a growing concern about women's safety in India. This study examined a grassroots agency's response to domestic violence in the community by examining their empowerment-focused work with survivors through crisis intervention centers. Multi-informant perspectives examined (a) the organizational process of facilitating or strengthening empowerment of survivors and (b) the mechanisms central to this process.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
India; domestic violence; empowerment; international settings