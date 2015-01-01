|
Yang C, Chen M, Yuan Q. Accid. Anal. Prev. 2021; 158: 106153.
(Copyright © 2021, Elsevier Publishing)
Due to the burgeoning demand for freight movement, freight related road safety threats have been growing substantially. In spite of some research on the factors influencing freight truck-related crashes in major cities, the literature offers limited evidence about the effects of the built environment on the occurrence of those crashes by injury severity. This article uses data from the Los Angeles region in 2010-2019 to explore the relationships between the built environment factors and the spatial distribution of freight truck-related crashes using XGBoost and SHAP methods.
Injury severity; Built environment; Freight truck-related crashes; Shapley Additive exPlanations; XGBoost; Zero Inflated Poisson regression