Calado VG. Addiction 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
BACKGROUND AND AIM: To understand the use of psychoactive substances, one must consider the context and the social circumstances in which the substance use occurs. This paper discusses alcohol use from a sociocultural perspective, based on the use of alcoholic beverages among the Portuguese servicemen who fought in the Portuguese Colonial War (1961-1974).
Language: en
Alcohol; Anthropology; Beer; Portuguese Colonial War; Sociocultural perspective; War experience