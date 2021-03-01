|
Citation
|
Kalamangalam GP, Long S, Chelaru MI. Clin. Neurophysiol. 2021; 132(7): 1550-1563.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
OBJECTIVE: We recently proposed a spectrum-based model of the awake intracranial electroencephalogram (iEEG) (Kalamangalam et al., 2020), based on a publicly-available normative database (Frauscher et al., 2018). The latter has been expanded to include data from non-rapid eye movement (NREM) and rapid eye movement (REM) sleep (von Ellenrieder et al., 2020), and the present work extends our methods to those data.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Epilepsy; Gaussian mixture model; Intracranial EEG; Lognormal distribution; Spectral analysis