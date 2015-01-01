SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Borrelli M, Echanique KA, Koempel J, Ference EH. Ear Nose Throat J. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2021, Medquests Communications)

10.1177/01455613211018582

unavailable

Penetrating transorbital injury with skull base involvement is a rare occurrence from a crayon. We report a case of a 2-year-old male who sustained a penetrating crayon injury through the right orbit and lamina papyracea into the posterior ethmoid sinus complicated by cerebrospinal fluid leak. There have been no other reported cases of this type of injury by a crayon.


Language: en

penetrating injury; ethmoid sinus; foreign body; transorbital injury

