|
Citation
|
Borrelli M, Echanique KA, Koempel J, Ference EH. Ear Nose Throat J. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, Medquests Communications)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
Penetrating transorbital injury with skull base involvement is a rare occurrence from a crayon. We report a case of a 2-year-old male who sustained a penetrating crayon injury through the right orbit and lamina papyracea into the posterior ethmoid sinus complicated by cerebrospinal fluid leak. There have been no other reported cases of this type of injury by a crayon.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
penetrating injury; ethmoid sinus; foreign body; transorbital injury