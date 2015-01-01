Abstract

A 60-year-old male patient presented to the ED with a painful deformity of the left knee following a motor vehicle accident. He was unable to actively perform knee flexion and extension. Physical examination showed a swollen knee with fixed valgus-flexed deformation. The appearance of the knee joint revealed a puckered skin with a recession at the medial joint line (figure 1). The patient denied sensational loss or numbness of his distal limb with intact pulsation in distal limb dorsalis pedis and posterior tibial …

