Joe Laidler KA. Int. J. Drug Policy 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2021, Elsevier Publishing)

10.1016/j.drugpo.2021.103302

This introduction draws from my 2018 presentation, "Overview of Regional Drug Threats and Policy Responses in Retentionist States," given at the United Nations Expert Seminar on Drug Related Offenses, Criminal Justice Responses and the Use of the Death Penalty in Southeast Asia, Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights in Response to UNGASS 2016 (See UNHR, 2019)...


Language: en
