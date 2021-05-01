Abstract

BACKGROUND: The broad range of adverse health outcomes following child maltreatment (child maltreatment) underscores the need to investigate shared trajectories that contribute to associated physical and mental health problems. Previous research focused on different mechanisms, such as emotion regulation or attachment. In the present study, we propose personality functioning, comprising self- and interpersonal regulation and perception, to mediate between child maltreatment and mental and physical health.



METHODS: In a German representative sample (N = 2,508), we assessed remembered child maltreatment, levels of personality functioning, and different health outcomes in adulthood, namely somatic symptoms, general mental distress, and body dysmorphic concern. We conducted path analyses to investigate mediation effects in the total sample as well as in female and male subsamples.



RESULTS: Child maltreatment significantly predicted the assessed health outcomes and showed significant associations with lower levels of personality functioning. Personality functioning partially mediated all health outcomes assessed by significant indirect effects and lowered direct effects of child maltreatment on health outcomes. An exploratory analysis of different facets of personality functioning revealed a pronounced impact of identity perception and self-reflective capacities in mediating between child maltreatment and physical and mental health. Comparable results were found in female and male participants. LIMITATIONS: Major limitations of the study are the reliance on cross-sectional data and the use of a screening measure to assess experienced child maltreatment.



CONCLUSION: Personality functioning may represent a transdiagnostic link to different somatic and psychological symptoms in the aftermath of child maltreatment.

Language: en