Abstract

Alaska Native and American Indian (ANAI) people experience dramatic alcohol-related health disparities compared to the general US population. Although the majority of ANAI people reside in urban settings (>70%), data are sparse on alcohol abstinence among urban ANAI people with alcohol use disorder (AUD). We conducted a qualitative study using a phenomenological approach to examine the experiences of 20 urban ANAI adults recovering from AUD. Participants' narratives had their own unique dimensions but shared a clear, interrelated trajectory of pre-alcohol recovery, a turning point, and ongoing alcohol recovery. All participants reported a combination of external and internal motivation to stop using alcohol.

