Journal Article

Citation

Lillie KM, Shane A, Jansen KJ, Trinidad SB, Shaw JL. J. Ethn. Subst. Abuse 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2021, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

DOI

10.1080/15332640.2021.1918599

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

Alaska Native and American Indian (ANAI) people experience dramatic alcohol-related health disparities compared to the general US population. Although the majority of ANAI people reside in urban settings (>70%), data are sparse on alcohol abstinence among urban ANAI people with alcohol use disorder (AUD). We conducted a qualitative study using a phenomenological approach to examine the experiences of 20 urban ANAI adults recovering from AUD. Participants' narratives had their own unique dimensions but shared a clear, interrelated trajectory of pre-alcohol recovery, a turning point, and ongoing alcohol recovery. All participants reported a combination of external and internal motivation to stop using alcohol.


Language: en

Keywords

recovery; Alaska Native; alcohol use disorder; American Indian

