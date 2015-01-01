|
Curnow H, Millar R. J. Paediatr. Child Health 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2021, John Wiley and Sons)
AIM: Playground equipment, most notably monkey bars, appears to be involved in a high proportion of upper limb fractures (ULFs) in the Australian paediatric population. Despite this, in 2014, Australian playground standards increased the maximum acceptable 'free height of fall' playground equipment from 2.5 to 3.0 m, and maintained monkey bars at 2.2 m. An updated snapshot regarding playground ULFs since these changes is important. This study aimed to determine the number and severity of playground ULFs in a paediatric population, compared to other common activities involved in ULFs.
Language: en
child; fall; fracture; outcome of injury; playground