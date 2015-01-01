Abstract

AIM: Playground equipment, most notably monkey bars, appears to be involved in a high proportion of upper limb fractures (ULFs) in the Australian paediatric population. Despite this, in 2014, Australian playground standards increased the maximum acceptable 'free height of fall' playground equipment from 2.5 to 3.0 m, and maintained monkey bars at 2.2 m. An updated snapshot regarding playground ULFs since these changes is important. This study aimed to determine the number and severity of playground ULFs in a paediatric population, compared to other common activities involved in ULFs.



METHODS: Records of all patients aged 0-17 presenting to the Austin Hospital Paediatric Emergency Department with ULFs over a 12-month period were analysed retrospectively. ULFs included fractures to the carpal bones, radius, ulna or humerus. Variables documented included the activity involved with the fracture, and fracture management.



RESULTS were analysed using descriptive statistics.



RESULTS: A total of 725 ULF cases were collected. Playground equipment was involved in 23% (n = 162/697, missing n = 28) of fractures. Monkey bars were involved in 14% of fractures (n = 100/697, missing n = 28), 1.64 times more than the next most common activity. Monkey bars were involved in 62% (n = 100/162) of all playground fractures. In children aged 5-9, monkey bars were involved in 27% (n = 83/304) of ULFs. Monkey bars were furthermore involved in most cases of 'severe' fractures (requiring reduction/operation) (n = 33), with one-third of monkey bar fractures being severe.



CONCLUSION: Given these findings, the authors recommend a renewed focus on measures that reduce the frequency and severity of falls from monkey bars.

