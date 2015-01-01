Abstract

Recently, there has been an increasing amount of scientific interest towards the broad theme of racial inequalities and their impact on human health, specifically exploring how ethnic discrimination affects the wellness of black people and the COVID-19 pandemic. Some of these conditions of inequity also affect black children. Discrimination and racism should be routinely considered as causative agents or triggers of disease and routinely included in clinical examination, during history collection and evaluation of vital signs. This will benefit child and family health, worldwide. We shared our recent experience by reporting a case of a 13-year-old black girl who came to Italy from Niger about 3 years earlier through the traumatizing migratory journey. She was evaluated in the Pediatric Emergency Department (PED) for sleepiness that had progressively worsened during the last days. We describe the case and how it was handled differently by pediatricians and pediatric trainees with equally different personal and professional backgrounds.We also report the preliminary results of a national survey aimed to assess discrimination and inequalities in Italian Paediatric Residency Schools. Medical ability has been allowing us to respond rapidly to a novel virus in order to save lives. The expertise of doctors and researchers must be used to evaluate this hidden crisis as well, to address racism and injustice and to protect vulnerable people from harm. Our case showed us how it is essential including racial and gender discrimination in a diagnostic process.

Language: en