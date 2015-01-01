Abstract

INTRODUCTION: The main aim of the present study was to compare motives between patients requesting secondary finger amputation following or unrelated to a work accident. The secondary objective was to assess correlation between sick leave duration and motive for amputation following a work accident.



METHOD: A single-center retrospective study was conducted over an 11-year period in a hand clinic. Cases of secondary totalizing post-traumatic finger amputation at metacarpal base level were included. Exclusion criteria comprised non-traumatic amputation, age <16 years and thumb amputation. 216 patients met the inclusion criteria. The main endpoints assessed motives in requests for secondary metacarpal base amputation: esthetic, functional or administrative. Secondary endpoints comprised accident-to-surgery interval, gender and age, amputated digit and dominant-side involvement.



RESULTS: Motive correlated significantly with gender (p<0.05). Administrative motives almost exclusively concerned males (21 males, 1 female) and predominantly concerned work accidents (19 vs. 3). Accident-to-surgery intervals were significantly longer in case of administrative motive (25.7 months, vs. 10.8 months for functional and 9 months for esthetic motives). Accident-to-surgery intervals were significantly longer in case of work accidents (15.2 vs. 9.5 months).



DISCUSSION: Age and gender influenced patients' attitudes in post-traumatic finger amputation. Work-accident status influenced attitudes in a quarter of cases; we consider it unlikely that this can be reduced to claims for compensation, but that it is rather a matter of undiagnosed pathological grief. These findings highlight the importance of early follow-up of victims of traumatic amputation and early screening for pathological grief.

Language: en