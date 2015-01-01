Abstract

OBJECTIVE: To assist suicidal individuals, people in their social network are often directed to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline (Lifeline). The study's objective was to provide information on third-party calls made out of concern for another person.



METHOD: Reports on 172 third-party calls concerning individuals deemed to be at imminent suicide risk were completed by 30 crisis counselors at six Lifeline crisis centers.



RESULTS: Third-party callers were most likely to be calling about a family member or friend and were significantly more likely than persons at risk to be female and middle-aged or older. Counselors were able to collect information about suicide risk, and counselors and third-parties were nearly always able to identify at least one intervention to aid the person at risk. Emergency services were contacted on 58.1 percent of the calls, which represents a somewhat higher rate of emergency services involvement than previously reported on imminent risk calls placed by the person at risk. Characteristics of third-parties and persons-at-risk each predicted emergency service involvement, but counselor characteristics did not. Non-emergency interventions were implemented on 68.6 percent of calls.



CONCLUSIONS: Individuals calling the Lifeline when they are worried about someone are provided a range of interventions which can supplement, and at times replace, calling 911.

