Abstract

Transport networks are essential for societies. Their proper operation has to be preserved to face any perturbation or disruption. It is therefore of paramount importance that the modeling and quantification of the resilience of such networks are addressed to ensure an acceptable level of service even in the presence of disruptions. The paper aims at characterizing network resilience through weighted degree centrality. To do so, a real dataset issued from probe vehicle data is used to weight the graph by the traffic load. In particular, a set of disrupted situations retrieved from the study dataset is analyzed to quantify the impact on network operations.



RESULTS demonstrate the ability of the proposed metrics to capture traffic dynamics as well as their utility for quantifying the resilience of the network. The proposed methodology combines different metrics from the complex networks theory (i.e., heterogeneity, density, and symmetry) computed on temporal and weighted graphs. Time-varying traffic conditions and disruptions are analyzed by providing relevant insights on the network states via three-dimensional maps.

Language: en