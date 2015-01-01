Abstract

This study evaluated the safety effectiveness of the systemic implementation of centerline rumble strips on New York State-owned roads. In New York State, rumble strips installed on the centerline are referred to as centerline audible roadway delineators (CARDs). The effect of CARDs on head-on sideswipe (HO/SS), run-off-road (ROR), injury crashes, and fatal crashes was analyzed. This was an observational, naïve before-after with comparison group study. The treatment group included all segments where CARDs were installed in 2013, 2014, and 2015 in New York State Department of Transportation Regions 1 and 4, and Dutchess County in Region 8. Eligible segments without CARDs in those regions constituted the control group. The crashes comprised 2009 to 2017 HO/SS and ROR fatal, all injury, and property damage only crashes. The study showed that CARDs are an effective treatment to reduce ROR and HO/SS crashes. There was a decrease of 24 ROR and 9 HO/SS crashes on CARDs segments installed in 2013, a decrease of 12 ROR and 27 HO/SS crashes on CARDs segments installed in 2014, and a decrease of 40 ROR and 35 HO/SS crashes on CARDs segments installed in 2015. Crash modification factors (CMFs) developed for CARDs included ROR crashes (a CMF of 0.774 [expected reduction of 22.6%] in all ROR crashes); HO/SS crashes (a CMF of 0.623 [expected reduction of 37.7%] in HO/SS total crashes); and HO/SS injury crashes (a CMF of 0.572 [expected reduction of 42.8%] in injury HO/SS crashes).

