Abstract

This paper discusses empirical results of a factorial online survey, which uses open and closed answer formats with (emotional) articulations in contrast to asylum policy discourses and human rights orientations. Firstly, the contents of the response texts and the quantitative data on human rights orientation were examined by separate first-order latent class analyses. Second-order latent class analysis revealed four latent positioning patterns with regard to both human rights and asylum policy. The interpretation of these patterns against the background of cognitivist emotion theories and radical democracy theory approaches reveals that the quantity of expression of emotions with negative valence is not a genuine characteristic of right-wing populist articulations. For further research on political emotions, more attention should be paid to the directionality of emotional speech.



Dieser Aufsatz diskutiert empirische Ergebnisse eines faktoriellen Online-Surveys, das sich unter Verwendung offener und geschlossener Antwortformate mit (emotionalen) Artikulationen gegenüber asylpolitischen Diskursen sowie Menschenrechtsorientierungen auseinandersetzt. Zunächst wurden die Inhalte der Antworttexte und die quantitativen Daten zur Menschenrechtsorientierung mittels separater Latent Class Analysen erster Ordnung untersucht. Eine daran anschließende Latent Class Analyse zweiter Ordnung offenbart vier latente Positionierungsmuster bezüglich Menschenrechten und Asylpolitik. Die Interpretation dieser Muster vor dem Hintergrund kognitivistischer Emotionstheorien und Ansätzen aus der radikalen Demokratietheorie legt offen, dass die Quantität des Ausdrucks von Emotionen mit negativer Valenz kein genuines Charakteristikum rechtspopulistischer Artikulationen darstellt. Für die weitere Forschung zu politischen Emotionen ist indes ein stärkeres Augenmerk auf die Gerichtetheit des Emotionsausdrucks zu legen.

Language: de