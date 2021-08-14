|
Citation
|
Dutta G, Visi V, Konjengbam S, Marak RC. Int. J. Community Med. Public Health (Gujarat) 2021; 8(3): 1282.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, Medip Academy)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Bullying is threat or physical use of force, aiming at the individual, another person, specific community or group which can result in injury, death, physical damage or some development disorders or deficiency. These actions can consist of physical contact, verbal, through obscene gestures, or through intentional exclusion from group. Despite the common assumption that bullying is a normal part of childhood and encompasses minor teasing and harassment, researchers increasingly find that bullying is a problem that can be detrimental to students' well-being. Bullying is a psychological problem connected with public health. Keeping this background in mind, this study was conducted to find out the prevalence of bullying and its association with socio-demographic characteristics in school going children.
Language: en