Abstract

BACKGROUND: Now days, just about any time you are turn on the TV you are seen with a barrage of violent scene and images including aggressive behavior, explosions, war casualties and suicide bombings. Many social psychologist conducted research about television violence and aggression among adolescents. American adolescents watching average of between four and five hours of television shows daily. As the conclusions, television violence and adolescents has become a violent serials and shows. Studies show extensive watching of television violence may cause adolescents to become more aggressive behavior and anxious.



METHODS: The study was community based cross-sectional with psychosocial designed and was carried out in an urban area of Jalgaon. The population of the research was chosen from secondary school students from the different public school of Jalgaon city.



RESULTS: The research sample consists of 640 students (320 boys and 320 girls). Purposive sampling method of sampling was used for selection of data. The investigator was used Aggression questionnaire developed by Dr. Buss and Perry to collect the necessary data.



CONCLUSIONS: This study concluded that adolescents who watch violent TV serials are more aggressive than the adolescents who watch Non-violent TV serials. Second, Government school adolescents are aggressive than private school adolescents. Third is Male are aggressive than female adolescents. Then, Rural area adolescents are aggressive than urban area adolescents.

Language: en