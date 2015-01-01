|
Baviskar PA, Labhane CP, Nikam HR. Int. J. Community Med. Public Health (Gujarat) 2021; 8(4): 1773.
(Copyright © 2021, Medip Academy)
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Now days, just about any time you are turn on the TV you are seen with a barrage of violent scene and images including aggressive behavior, explosions, war casualties and suicide bombings. Many social psychologist conducted research about television violence and aggression among adolescents. American adolescents watching average of between four and five hours of television shows daily. As the conclusions, television violence and adolescents has become a violent serials and shows. Studies show extensive watching of television violence may cause adolescents to become more aggressive behavior and anxious.
Language: en