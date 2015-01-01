|
Citation
Hou Q, Huo X, Tarko AP, Leng J. Anal. Meth. Accid. Res. 2021; 30: 100158.
Copyright
DOI
PMID
Abstract
Unobserved heterogeneity has been a major challenge in developing reliable road safety models. A number of statistical techniques have been developed to account for unobserved heterogeneity and of which, the random parameters approach is one of the most effective method and has been frequently used recently. In this study, to ascertain the performance of various methods that can account for unobserved heterogeneity, the following six models in the negative binomial framework were estimated and thoroughly evaluated: 1) a fixed parameters model; 2) a random parameters model; 3) a random parameters model with heterogeneity in means; 4) a random parameters model with heterogeneity in means and variances; 5) a correlated random parameters model; 6) a correlated random parameters model with heterogeneity in means. These models were thoroughly evaluated from several angles including statistical fit, predictability, causality, marginal effects, explanatory power and practicality.
Language: en
Keywords
Correlated random parameters; Heterogeneity in means and variances; Negative binomial regression; Random parameters model; Unobserved heterogeneity