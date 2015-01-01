Abstract

According to the World Health Organisation, road traffic accidents are the leading cause of most emergency admissions in hospitals worldwide. Many people have indicated that road traffic collisions are a significant contributor to DALYs lost. For example, according to the World Health Survey in 2010, road traffic events have been reported as the ninth most common cause of injury-modified life years (DALYs) lost across all age and gender classes. The World Health Organization (WHO) reports that one out of every 10 deaths in the world are caused by road traffic accidents. More than 200,000 people are killed in the United States each year from different reasons. The number of disabled people related to this disease will grow even further by 2020. There are nearly 1.5 million out of about 47 million people who are wounded in the highways every year in the United States Drivers were found to be more likely to saddle up for the journey as they set out on main roads. Car seat-belts can make driving more safe by reducing the effect made on the drivers and the passengers in the car. The driver's mood about the problem of distracted driving can be a critical factor in avoiding road traffic accidents. To be safe, drivers should have at least one restful day a week, should not drive for more than eight hours a day, should not travel more than 800 kilometers a day, and will need to have routine checks so that everything is going well and is running properly. Traffic laws, traffic signs, other vehicles, and many other items when on the road; drivers should not eat any nourishment, they should not consume any quantity of alcoholic beverages, they should not use electronic cigarettes, they should not put their mobile phones on.

Language: en