Abstract

BACKGROUND: Child abuse occurs very frequently in Nigeria with approximately 6 out of every 10 children experiencing some form of violence. An estimate of 1 in every 4 girls and 1 in every 10 boys have undergone some form of sexual violence. Unfortunately this human violation often elicits little or no attention particularly where the abuser happens to be a close relative.



Case: A 12 year old female adolescent was admitted into the children emergency room of a Nigerian tertiary institution with high grade fever and bilateral painful leg swelling following physical abuse by her biological father. This was buttressed with the findings made on examination.



Parenteral anti-inflammatory and antibiotics were administered with surgical drainage of the lesions. The mental state of the Patient was evaluated by the Psychological Medicine Experts /Psychiatrist and also had counselling sessions during the course of treatment and shortly before discharge. Patient responded well to treatment and was discharged to the care of the women and children welfare unit of the State Ministry of Women Affairs.



Conclusion: This case report underscores the need for continuous awareness creation on the inherent dangers of child abuse for both the general public and the Health practitioners.

Language: en