
Wolchik SA, Tein JY, Winslow E, Minney J, Sandler IN, Masten AS. Dev. Psychopathol. 2021; 33(1): 201-215.

(Copyright © 2021, Cambridge University Press)




This 15-year longitudinal follow-up of a randomized controlled trial of a parenting-focused preventive intervention for divorced families examined cascade models of program effects on offsprings' competence. It was hypothesized that intervention-induced improvements in parenting would lead to better academic, work, peer, and romantic competence in emerging adulthood through effects on behavior problems and competencies during adolescence. Families (N = 240) participated in the 11-session program or literature control condition when children were ages 9-12. Data were drawn from assessments at pretest, posttest, and follow-ups at 3 and 6 months and 6 and 15 years.
Language: en

cascade effects; competence; divorce; emerging adulthood; parenting-after-divorce programs