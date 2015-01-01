Abstract

The way that people internalize adverse experiences plays an important role in the development of psychopathology. The Pathogenic Belief Scale (PBS) is intended to operationalize a transtheoretical understanding of repetitive patterns of emotion-laden beliefs that develop in childhood and continue to influence people's current experience. Using a cross-sectional survey design, we recruited a large heterogeneous sample of 246 clinic outpatients and 732 adults in the community. Besides the PBS, measures of adverse parenting experiences and common psychopathology were administered. An exploratory factor analysis of the total sample of 978 participants was conducted followed by a convergent validity analysis for the 246 clinic outpatients. The three-factor solution included "cannot rely on others," "undeserving," and "interpersonal guilt," and it showed good psychometric properties, including convergent validity with the measures of adverse parenting experiences and psychopathology. The 34-item PBS offers a promising self-report measure that could help delineate and understand the pathogenic beliefs that heterogeneous samples of patients may hold. Pathogenic beliefs may be relevant to the psychotherapy process, regardless of model or theoretical context.

Language: en