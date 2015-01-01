Abstract

In Iran, despite all efforts have been devoted to reduce crash frequencies, statistics indicate that the crash fatalities have recently been increasing. In more than 90% of accidents, human errors and misjudgements have been reported to be the main contributing factor. This has drawn significant attention to problems relating to driving style, which are generally formed by early-stage driver's education and training programs (DETPs). In this regard, in Iran, like any other jurisdiction, beginner drivers must participate in a short-term DETP before taking the driving license exam. The programs consist of two parts: classroom theory education and in-car practical training. This paper seeks to evaluate the effect of DETP on dangerous driving behaviours of drivers using Structural Equation Modelling (SEM). Accordingly, data relating to 510 drivers were gathered, regarding their demographics and attitudes about DETPs specifications.



RESULTS indicated that training can be more effective than education in reducing unsafe behaviours. In addition, human characteristics have been identified as an important factor in decreasing risky driving and this can easily fade the impact of a proper DETP. The related administrates also must consider more seriousness for the final exams and assessments of DETPs. Finally, the establishment of strict rules and punishments for traffic violations can be a successful way of increasing the efficiency of DEPTs.

Language: en