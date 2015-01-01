|
Mamdoohi AR, Amini V. Int. J. Transp. Eng. 2021; 8(3): 211-223.
(Copyright © 2021, Tarahan Parseh Transportation Research Institute)
Abstract
International studies on bicycle demand have shown that females and males can have different transportation behavior due to their innate differences, as in social responsibility and access to facilities. Considering the almost equal and significant share of females in urban trips, and also the cultural aspects, this issue is of even more importance in Tehran, which lacks detailed focused research studies. This paper aims to model bicycle demand for Tehran stressing on gender difference impacts. Regarding the scope of the research, a questionnaire field survey was designed to gather the required data for modeling purposes. Using a random sample of Tehran citizens stratified by employment status, the field survey was conducted, in March 2013. Data collected include demographic, economic, environmental, and travel information. The survey included the question, "How much do you use bicycle for urban trips?" as the dependent variable. Choice answers include four alternatives: never, rarely, sometimes, and often. Based on the collected data, ordered logit models are calibrated separately for males and females to analyse gender impacts on bicycle demand.
Language: en