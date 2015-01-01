SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Gana W, Acko U, Simionca D, Acko-Ohui E, Debacq C, Aidoud A, Fougère B. Age Ageing 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2021, Oxford University Press)

DOI

10.1093/ageing/afab069

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

During hospitalization following a fall, an 85-year-old woman suffered upper limb motor impairments up to grade 4 according to the Medical Research Council scale. Cervical spine Magnetic Resonance Imaging revealed an intramedullary hypersignal on the sagittal Short Tau Inversion Recovery sequences from C3 to C4 indicating a centromedullary contusion following hyperextensional trauma (figure 1).

Falls may cause spinal cord injuries, particularly in older patients [1] with cervical osteoarthritis, cervical spine stenosis, calcification of posterior longitudinal ligament or discs herniation [2].

In paucisymptomatic forms without...


Language: en

Keywords

fall; acute traumatic central cord syndrome (ATCCS); centromedullary contusion; cervicarthrosis; older

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print