Abstract

During hospitalization following a fall, an 85-year-old woman suffered upper limb motor impairments up to grade 4 according to the Medical Research Council scale. Cervical spine Magnetic Resonance Imaging revealed an intramedullary hypersignal on the sagittal Short Tau Inversion Recovery sequences from C3 to C4 indicating a centromedullary contusion following hyperextensional trauma (figure 1).



Falls may cause spinal cord injuries, particularly in older patients [1] with cervical osteoarthritis, cervical spine stenosis, calcification of posterior longitudinal ligament or discs herniation [2].



In paucisymptomatic forms without...

