Gana W, Acko U, Simionca D, Acko-Ohui E, Debacq C, Aidoud A, Fougère B. Age Ageing 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
During hospitalization following a fall, an 85-year-old woman suffered upper limb motor impairments up to grade 4 according to the Medical Research Council scale. Cervical spine Magnetic Resonance Imaging revealed an intramedullary hypersignal on the sagittal Short Tau Inversion Recovery sequences from C3 to C4 indicating a centromedullary contusion following hyperextensional trauma (figure 1).
fall; acute traumatic central cord syndrome (ATCCS); centromedullary contusion; cervicarthrosis; older