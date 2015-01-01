Abstract

Violence, a leading cause of death in the United States (https://bit.ly/3esvTLM), leaves lasting scars among victims and communities. A recent study of 15- and 17-year-old youths living in high-burden Chicago, Illinois, neighborhoods indicated that almost 87% had been exposed to a serious form of violence, 32% had lost a close friend or family member to murder, and 18% had witnessed a fatal shooting (Gorman-Smith et al., unpublished data). Although these are staggering statistics, reducing and preventing youth violence is possible. We have a growing list of effective, evidence-based interventions, but why does implementation remain low?1



One reason for limited implementation is that practice-based and local knowledge often does not inform researcher-developed programs. Many researchers push evidence out to a community without meaningful participation from community stakeholders. By contrast, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention funded Youth Violence Prevention Centers (YVPCs) to actively pursue community-academic partnerships (https://www.cdc.gov/violenceprevention/youthviolence/yvpc/index.html). These collaborations offer a framework for public health violence prevention strategies.2 Combining community and academic perspectives through effective partnerships is critical in creating meaningful and sustainable community effects.



Understanding and preventing violence requires a coordinated, comprehensive, and community-tailored effort that integrates strategies and approaches across systems and sectors. YVPCs are examples of this kind of community-academic collaboration. Their success underscores several collective lessons learned...

