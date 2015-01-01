Abstract

Clinicians who encounter patients after sexual assault must offer competent, compassionate, trauma-informed care that fosters a patient's sense of safety and trust. In this case, a patient presents for HIV postexposure prophylaxis after a second sexual assault by the same perpetrator. This article considers how to balance providing a potentially beneficial intervention and avoiding retraumatization and stigmatization. Clinicians who facilitate patient-centered decision making about preexposure prophylaxis can respond to a patient's immediate needs and support her autonomy.

Language: en