Journal Article

Citation

Blain M, Dombrowski JC. AMA J. Ethics 2021; 23(5): E388-393.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2021, American Medical Association)

DOI

10.1001/amajethics.2021.388

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

Clinicians who encounter patients after sexual assault must offer competent, compassionate, trauma-informed care that fosters a patient's sense of safety and trust. In this case, a patient presents for HIV postexposure prophylaxis after a second sexual assault by the same perpetrator. This article considers how to balance providing a potentially beneficial intervention and avoiding retraumatization and stigmatization. Clinicians who facilitate patient-centered decision making about preexposure prophylaxis can respond to a patient's immediate needs and support her autonomy.


Language: en
