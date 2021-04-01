Abstract

OBJECTIVE: Self-efficacy (SE) is an important determinant for the psychological adjustment of people with spinal cord injury (SCI). However, little is known about the course of SE during inpatient rehabilitation up to one year after discharge. The aim was to determine latent trajectory classes of SE, depressive mood and anxiety in people with SCI and the interrelationships between these trajectories.



DESIGN: Longitudinal inception cohort study. SETTING: Eight specialized SCI rehabilitation centers PARTICIPANTS: The 268 participants were mainly men (68.3%), mean age 55.6 years almost half had a traumatic SCI (50.4) and tetraplegia(53.7%), the minority had a motor complete SCI (32.2). INTERVENTION: NA MAIN OUTCOME MEASURES: Self-efficacy was measured using the University of Washington Self-efficacy Scale. Further the Hospital Anxiety and Depression Scale was used to asses distress and perform dual trajectory modeling analyses.



RESULTS: Three trajectories of SE, indicating low, middle and high SE, could be distinguished. Furthermore a 2-class trajectory solution for depressive mood and a 4-class solution for anxiety were found to be most suitable. All trajectories were stable over time. Developmental connections between SE and depressive mood and between SE and anxiety were revealed. Especially participants who adjusted well, reporting low scores on depressive mood and anxiety, could be identified by their high SE scores. However, the group of participants with high depressive mood scores and anxiety scores could not always be identified based on their SE trajectory.



CONCLUSION: In accordance with our hypotheses, distinct trajectories of SE, depressive mood and anxiety were identified and high probabilities that SE trajectories were interrelated to the trajectories from depressive mood and anxiety were confirmed. Concurrent screening for SE and distress might best detect people at risk for adjustment problems.

