Endendijk JJ, Tichelaar HK, Deen M, Dekovic M. Child Adolesc. Psychiatry Ment. Health 2021; 15(1): 25.
BACKGROUND: Talking about experiences of sexual abuse in therapy is difficult for children and adolescents, amongst others due to a lack of vocabulary to describe the situation, avoidance, or feelings of shame, fear, and self-blame. The serious game Vil Du?! was developed to help children open up about sexual experiences. Vil Du?! is a non-verbal communication game, which resembles a dress-up game, in which children can show the therapist what happened to them. The current study examined how and for which therapy components Vil Du?! was used by therapists.
Language: en
Evaluation; Child sexual abuse; Psychotherapy; Mixed-methods triangulation design; Serious games