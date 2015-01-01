SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Doll CM, Michel C, Betz LT, Schimmelmann BG, Schultze-Lutter F. Community Ment. Health J. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2021, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)

DOI

10.1007/s10597-021-00842-5

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

Increased mental health literacy (MHL) has not reduced stigmatization of people with mental disorder. Thus, we examined the role of stereotypes in the interplay of MHL (correct labelling, causal explanations) and the wish for social distance (WSD) from people with depressive and psychotic symptoms in a community sample of 1526 German-speaking participants in the Swiss 'Bern Epidemiological At-Risk' study (age 16-40 years; response rate: 60.1%). Following the presentation of an unlabelled case vignette of depression or psychosis, MHL, stereotypes and WSD were assessed in a questionnaire survey. Their interrelations were studied using structural equation modelling. MHL was not directly linked to WSD, only the psychosocial causal model was directly negatively associated with WSD. Perceived dangerousness particularly increased WSD, this was increased by a biogenetic causal model and decreased by a psychosocial causal model. Awareness-campaigns that, next to biological causes, emphasize psychosocial causes of mental disorders might better reduce stigmatization.


Language: en

Keywords

Structural equation model; Mental disorders; Mental health literacy; Stereotyping; Stigma

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print