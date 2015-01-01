Abstract

Increased mental health literacy (MHL) has not reduced stigmatization of people with mental disorder. Thus, we examined the role of stereotypes in the interplay of MHL (correct labelling, causal explanations) and the wish for social distance (WSD) from people with depressive and psychotic symptoms in a community sample of 1526 German-speaking participants in the Swiss 'Bern Epidemiological At-Risk' study (age 16-40 years; response rate: 60.1%). Following the presentation of an unlabelled case vignette of depression or psychosis, MHL, stereotypes and WSD were assessed in a questionnaire survey. Their interrelations were studied using structural equation modelling. MHL was not directly linked to WSD, only the psychosocial causal model was directly negatively associated with WSD. Perceived dangerousness particularly increased WSD, this was increased by a biogenetic causal model and decreased by a psychosocial causal model. Awareness-campaigns that, next to biological causes, emphasize psychosocial causes of mental disorders might better reduce stigmatization.

